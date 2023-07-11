What is it like preparing for the National Day Parade?

"I mean it's NDP. How often do you get to perform for NDP? So we were like, let's try it,” said Mr Haramain, 37, who met his wife in a songwriting competition.

“To have this happen like 13 years later, it's quite surreal, to be on a big stage, performing our own song to a huge crowd. It's doing something we love.”

Ms Lyne, 35, said the experience is something that she can tell her children and grandchildren in future, “that we performed together, when we look back on videos and pictures”.

BUSY PREPARING FOR THE PARADE

With less than a month to go before Singapore marks its 58th birthday, participants have been busy getting ready for the parade at the Padang.

Many have been working tirelessly behind the scenes for the visual spectacle, putting in several months of hard work ahead of Aug 9, including two previews and several National Education shows.

The preparation has required them to sacrifice several weekends.

On most Saturdays leading up to National Day, participants would gather at various locations, such as Raffles City Convention Centre and the Asian Civilisations Museum, from as early as 9am.

There, they do their preparations such as putting on their costumes and make-up, before heading to the Padang for rehearsals and the full show.