NDP 2023: Parade to feature fresh spin on Total Defence segment
NDP 2023 will cover all six pillars of Total Defence, with each pillar represented by a larger-than-life float.
SINGAPORE: This year's National Day Parade (NDP) at the Padang will feature a fresh spin on the Total Defence segment, where spectators can look forward to new elements such as floats and the debut of new assets.
NDP 2023 will also mark the inaugural participation of the Singapore Armed Forces' Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) as one of the Guard of Honour contingents, and a more comprehensive representation of all six pillars of total defence.
The media were on Saturday (Jun 17) given a preview of this year's Total Defence segment, which will be a parade as opposed to the usual display, said Total Defence Parade (TDP) chairman Major James Fu.
"The concept of defence is an enduring one and perhaps of increasing importance and relevance today. Amidst global uncertainties, the recent COVID-19 pandemic and many other challenges that now face this country.
"The core message of Total Defence is that every Singaporean has a part to play, in our own ways to contribute to the collective defence against a wide array of threats and challenges that we all face as a country."
The Total Defence segment this year comprises three components: A showcase of floats, a combined Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) drive-past featuring 20 assets and a finale that pays tribute to Singaporeans.
The entire segment will be strung together by a film, centred on a boy who seeks to uncover what Total Defence is.
Six colourful and large-than-life floats, each representing a pillar, will make their way to the Padang.
The brain behind the floats and film, TDP creative director Huang Junxiang, 34, said that he drew inspiration from everyday objects: A food cover net, a pencil case, a cream cracker tin, weights, a first aid kit with a torch, and an umbrella. Each float is modelled after these objects.
Mr Huang said: "I was thinking that everybody has a part to play, I decided to think of how I can communicate the idea of Total Defence to not just people of an older generation, my grandparents, my parents, but also people younger than me."
Mr Huang said he decided to tell the story of Total Defence through a boy who was wondering how to explain the concept to members of his family.
"So he comes up with the idea of using six different objects ... things that we see around us; everyday things that are relatable," added Mr Huang.
SAF DIS will also make its first appearance at the NDP, led by Contingent Commander Military Expert 5 (ME5) Audrey Yong.
ME5 Yong, 30, who is with the Joint Intelligence Directorate, was grateful to be given this chance. "But with this opportunity also comes responsibility, not just to put up a good show on Aug 9, but also to ensure that the men and women that I'm marching with understand why we're doing this for DIS, as well as for Singapore," she added.
Also making their debuts at NDP 2023: SPF's Tactical Strike Vehicle - unveiled in May - and SCDF's 6th Generation Light Fire Attack Vehicle - launched last year.
The TSV's main driver, Sergeant Syed Ameen Hussain, said that he was proud to be part of the momentous occasion even with a gruelling training schedule. Rehearsals have been usually held on weekends, coinciding with most of his days off.
"The challenge ... is for me to maintain my family time, my social time, together with my rehearsal time, because most of the time, I wouldn't really have much time for myself. After I do my rehearsals I still need to carry on with my shift," the 28-year-old said.
For Sergeant Andy Koh Soo Tze, vehicle commander for the 6th Generation Light Fire Attack Vehicle, manoeuvring the vehicle in a parade setting presented its own unique difficulties.
"The biggest challenge that my crew and I face is definitely to ensure that we are moving off and parked at a precise and a synchronised position," the 23-year-old said.
"So with that, my crew and I are constantly communicating, taking various landmarks as our guide, so that when we stop at the showbox, we are in a synchronised and designated location."
CROWD FAVOURITES TO RETURN
Alongside the Total Defence Parade, the traditional Parade and Ceremony (P&C) will also makes its comeback to the Padang in a full-scale physical parade.
The segment will involve more than 1,700 participants from 34 marching contingents – including 24 contingents from youth, social and economic groups.
Highlights include the military tattoo performance featuring the combined talents of the SAF and SPF Bands, along with the combined schools band, as well as the choir music video.
Spectators will see traditional P&C elements such as the Presidential Ceremonial Vehicle drive-past, Presidential Gun Salute, Feu-de-Joie and the State Flag Flypast operated by the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) Chinook helicopter, and escorted by two Apache attack helicopters.
This year's NDP Parade Commander is Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Ragumaran Davindran, the Commanding Officer of Supply Base North, an army logistics unit.
LTC Ragumaran, who is the first Supply officer to be Parade Commander, said it was "an honour and privilege" to represent the army logistics committee.
The 38-year-old Parade Commander, whose son is also part of this year's parade, found it inspirational that families were taking part together.
"Seeing Singaporeans from different walks of lives, different ethnicities, backgrounds, age groups, coming together for a common cause has a very strong, entrenched Singaporean spirit in it.
"Very relatable to this year's theme 'Onward As One'."