NDP 2023: Parade to feature fresh spin on Total Defence segment

SINGAPORE: This year's National Day Parade (NDP) at the Padang will feature a fresh spin on the Total Defence segment, where spectators can look forward to new elements such as floats and the debut of new assets.

NDP 2023 will also mark the inaugural participation of the Singapore Armed Forces' Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) as one of the Guard of Honour contingents, and a more comprehensive representation of all six pillars of total defence.

The media were on Saturday (Jun 17) given a preview of this year's Total Defence segment, which will be a parade as opposed to the usual display, said Total Defence Parade (TDP) chairman Major James Fu.