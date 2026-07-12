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President Tharman to make first state visit to Malaysia
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Singapore

President Tharman to make first state visit to Malaysia

This will be Mr Tharman's first state visit to Malaysia, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

President Tharman to make first state visit to Malaysia

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (centre) on Sep 5, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)

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12 Jul 2026 10:38AM (Updated: 12 Jul 2026 10:44AM)
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SINGAPORE: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make a state visit to Malaysia from Sunday (Jul 12) to Jul 15 at the invitation of Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

This will be Mr Tharman's first state visit to Malaysia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement, adding that it comes after Sultan Ibrahim's state visit to Singapore in May 2024.

During his visit, Mr Tharman will have meetings in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Mr Tharman will be received by a welcome ceremony at the Istana Negara and meet with Sultan Ibrahim and Malaysian Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah, who will also host a state banquet.

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Singapore's head of state will receive a call from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, said MFA.

Mr Tharman will also meet leaders from the economic and finance sectors at the Kuala Lumpur Business Club, engage business leaders at a breakfast roundtable, and attend a reception hosted for overseas Singaporeans in Malaysia.

In Selangor, Mr Tharman will have an audience with the Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, the state's sultan. He will also meet Selangor chief minister Mr Amirudin Shari.

Mr Tharman will be accompanied by his wife Ms Jane Ittogi, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Social and Family Development Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim and Mayor of Central Singapore Denise Phua.

Members of Parliament Nadia Samdin and Edward Chia and officials from the President’s Office, MFA, and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment will also be joining the trip.

Related:

Source: CNA/nh

Related Topics

Tharman Shanmugaratnam Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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