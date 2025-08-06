Primary 1 registration 2025: 85 schools oversubscribed in Phase 2C
Of the 85 primary schools that are oversubscribed, all but four are conducting ballots.
SINGAPORE: Nearly half of all primary schools in Singapore are oversubscribed in Phase 2C of the Primary 1 registration exercise this year, according to the latest Ministry of Education (MOE) data on Wednesday (Aug 6).
Of the 179 primary schools accepting students next year, 85 are oversubscribed – with all but four of the oversubscribed schools conducting ballots.
Phase 2C is considered the most competitive phase and is open to all children. Forty places in each primary school are reserved for this phase.
Use our table to find the results for every primary school:
The most oversubscribed school in this phase was Princess Elizabeth Primary School in Bukit Batok, with 232 students vying for 41 slots.
This was followed by Nan Hua Primary School in Clementi, with 166 applicants for 41 places, and South View Primary School in Choa Chu Kang, which received 155 applicants for 41 spots.
Northland Primary School and Chongfu School, both in Yishun, completed the top five.
Princess Elizabeth, Nan Hua and Chongfu were also in the top five in this phase last year.
Registration for this phase opened at 9am Jul 29 and closed at 4.30pm on Jul 31.
BALLOTING
In most cases, balloting is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies. It takes place in any phase from Phase 2A to Phase 2C supplementary.
Priority admission into the school is given in this order: Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school, followed by Singaporeans living further than 2km from the school. Next come permanent residents in the same distance groups.
Which schools are balloting?
Singaporean children living within 1km of the school:
- Admiralty Primary School
- Ai Tong School
- Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)
- Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)
- Angsana Primary School
- Canberra Primary School
- Catholic High School (Primary)
- CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)
- CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary)
- Chongfu School
- Chua Chu Kang Primary School
- Compassvale Primary School
- Elias Park Primary School
- Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)
- Frontier Primary School
- Gongshang Primary School
- Henry Park Primary School
- Holy Innocents' Primary School
- Hong Wen School
- Horizon Primary School
- Huamin Primary School
- Keming Primary School
- Kong Hwa School
- Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School
- Maha Bodhi School
- Maris Stella High School (Primary)
- Mee Toh School
- Methodist Girls' School (Primary)
- Nan Chiau Primary School
- Nan Hua Primary School
- Nanyang Primary School
- North View Primary School
- Northland Primary School
- Northshore Primary School
- Pasir Ris Primary School
- Pei Chun Public School
- Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
- Poi Ching School
- Princess Elizabeth Primary School
- Punggol Green Primary School
- Radin Mas Primary School
- Red Swastika School
- Riverside Primary School
- Rivervale Primary School
- Rosyth School
- Rulang Primary School
- Sembawang Primary School
- Sengkang Green Primary School
- Shuqun Primary School
- Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School
- South View Primary School
- St Andrew's Junior School
- St Hilda's Primary School
- Tao Nan School
- Temasek Primary School
- Valour Primary School
- Waterway Primary School
- Wellington Primary School
- Westwood Primary School
- Xinmin Primary School
- Yangzheng Primary School
- Yu Neng Primary School
Singaporean children living between 1km and 2km of the school:
- Alexandra Primary School
- Anderson Primary School
- Bukit Panjang Primary School
- Fengshan Primary School
- Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary)
- St Anthony's Primary School
- St Joseph's Institution Junior
- Tanjong Katong Primary School
Singaporean children living further than 2km from the school:
- CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity
- Qifa Primary School
- Raffles Girls' Primary School
Permanent resident children living within 1km of the school:
- Concord Primary School
- Junyuan Primary School
- Jurong West Primary School
- Naval Base Primary School
- Ngee Ann Primary School
- Queenstown Primary School
Permanent resident children living between 1km and 2km from the school:
- Kheng Cheng School
The next phase, 2C supplementary, is for children who have yet to be registered in a primary school. The vacancies for this phase will be updated on Aug 12.