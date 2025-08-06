Primary 1 registration 2025: 85 schools oversubscribed in Phase 2C

SINGAPORE: Nearly half of all primary schools in Singapore are oversubscribed in Phase 2C of the Primary 1 registration exercise this year, according to the latest Ministry of Education (MOE) data on Wednesday (Aug 6).

Of the 179 primary schools accepting students next year, 85 are oversubscribed – with all but four of the oversubscribed schools conducting ballots.

Phase 2C is considered the most competitive phase and is open to all children. Forty places in each primary school are reserved for this phase.

Use our table to find the results for every primary school: