Former primary school head of department charged with voyeurism

SINGAPORE: A former head of department at a primary school was charged with voyeurism on Monday (Oct 12).

The 45-year-old Singaporean is facing a charge of intentionally recording a video of a female victim's genital area at the school in 2023.

A gag order was issued by the court preventing the publication of anything that could identify the alleged victim, including the name of the school.

CNA is not naming the accused for this reason.

The man indicated that he would be pleading guilty. A date was fixed for him to do so in November.

In response to queries from CNA, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that the man has been suspended since June this year and is no longer teaching in any school.

"MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service," it added.

If convicted of voyeurism, the man can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these penalties.

This is the latest sex-related court case involving a teacher in recent months.

Last week, a female teacher who committed sexual acts on a 15-year-old female student received nine years' jail.

Last month, a former Physical Education teacher who kept sexually abusing an underage student in hotels was sentenced to 16 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

In August, a former teacher was charged over alleged sexual communications with a male student.