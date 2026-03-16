Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to make introductory visit to Japan

TOKYO: Mr Lawrence Wong will make his first visit to Tokyo as prime minister from Tuesday (Mar 17) to Thursday as Singapore and Japan mark 60 years of diplomatic ties.

While in Japan, Mr Wong will meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. He will attend a guard of honour welcome ceremony and be hosted to a working dinner by Ms Takaichi.

Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister, will have meetings with other senior Japanese political and business leaders.

He will also meet Singaporeans based in Japan at a reception in Tokyo.

Mr Wong will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Manpower Minister and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann, Minister of State for Digital Development and Health Rahayu Mahzam, and Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo.

In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will be acting prime minister.

Mr Wong’s visit to Japan is part of his introductory visits to key partners in the region.

Japan was Singapore's third-largest source of foreign direct investment in 2024, making Singapore Japan's largest investment destination in Asia.

As of December last year, over 5,300 Japanese companies were registered in Singapore.

Singapore is also a significant foreign investor in Japan, as Japan’s third-largest investor by foreign direct investment stock.

More than 620,000 visitors from Japan travelled to Singapore in 2025, while there were 720,000 visitors from Singapore to Japan.

Both countries already interact on multiple fronts, including in defence and public sector training.

Ms Sim said earlier this month that Singapore is ready to enter a new chapter in its relations with Japan. Both countries are looking to strengthen collaboration in areas including the digital economy, green transition and security, she said.

They signed a framework on Sunday to advance cooperation in the energy sector.