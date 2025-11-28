Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh's appeal verdict hearing fixed for Dec 4

SINGAPORE: The verdict for Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh's appeal against his conviction for lying to a parliamentary privileges committee has been fixed for Dec 4.

This is exactly a month after his appeal was heard by a High Court judge.

The hearing has been listed on the public hearing list before Justice Steven Chong, and Singh's defence team confirmed with CNA on Friday (Nov 28) that it was fixed for the appeal verdict.

Singh, 49, initially indicated he would be appealing against his sentence of a S$14,000 (US$10,700) fine, along with his conviction.

However, at the actual appeal, he dropped the appeal against the sentence and focused on the conviction, which stemmed from how he dealt with a lie told by former Workers' Party member Raeesah Khan.

Ms Khan had lied in parliament on Aug 3, 2021, about accompanying a rape victim to a police station, where the police allegedly made unsavoury remarks about the victim.

When questioned about it again in parliament by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, Ms Khan doubled down on her lie.

She later confessed that her anecdote was false in a statement in parliament on Nov 1, 2021, and Singh was later charged in relation to his testimonies before the committee of privileges on what happened.

Singh had contested the two charges but was convicted in February, receiving the maximum fine of S$7,000 for each of the charges over false testimonies he gave to a parliamentary privileges committee.