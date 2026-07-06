Hearing for possible sanctions against Pritam Singh, sought by Law Society, fixed for Aug 13

SINGAPORE: A hearing has been fixed before the Court of Three Judges to determine what disciplinary sanction, if any, should be imposed on Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh as a lawyer.



According to the Supreme Court's hearing list, the case - The Law Society of Singapore v Pritam Singh - will be heard on Aug 13 at 10am.

The hearing is described as "disciplinary proceedings for Advocates and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore".

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon will preside over the hearing, alongside Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Oon.



The Law Society is represented by a team of lawyers from Drew & Napier, led by Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull. Mr Singh is represented by Peter Low Chambers lawyers, Mr Peter Low and Ms Elaine Low.