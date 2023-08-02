Pritam accuses PAP of pattern of engaging in 'half-truths'; PM Lee says opposition chief 'pursuing a red herring'

SINGAPORE: Recent political scandals have revealed “a pattern of behaviour” of the People’s Action Party (PAP) “engaging in half-truths on matters of significant public interest”, charged Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on Wednesday (Aug 2).

In response, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said it would be "pursuing a red herring" to focus on the "transmission of information" about the scandals. "We could equally well ask, for example, when did the Leader of the Opposition know about problems in his party and what did he do about them?" he said.

“But those are matters which the Workers’ Party will have to decide and will have to account to Singaporeans. And the PAP, we establish our own standards and we establish our own practices.”

Earlier, Mr Singh accused the government of either being "slow to clear the air" or "less than upfront" with Singaporeans in dealing with potentially embarrassing issues.

He also referenced the privacy concerns of TraceTogether, the rental of the Ridout Road state properties, former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui’s affair and the corruption probe involving Transport Minister S Iswaran.

“Unlike as represented by the PM, these are not events … clustered together, all coming at one go. Instead, they reveal a pattern of behaviour over a period of time of the PAP engaging in half-truths on matters of significant public interest,” said Mr Singh.

“I would like to suggest to the Prime Minister, in view of the complexity of government and governance today, it would not be embarrassing for the government to consider the appointment of an ethics adviser.”

During a debate about the Ridout Road review in July, Mr Lee said he “cannot outsource” the responsibility of setting ethical standards to an ethics adviser.