Pritam asks SNOC to adopt ‘forgiving attitude’ on Soh Rui Yong after Asian Games exclusion

SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh on Thursday (Jul 5) asked the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) to take a “more forgiving attitude” towards Soh Rui Yong, in the wake of the top distance runner's non-selection for the upcoming Asian Games.

Not letting Soh represent Singapore at the multi-sport event in Hangzhou, China will “seriously curtail his ability to run and medal" for the country ever again, Mr Singh claimed.

The Workers' Party chief and Aljunied Member of Parliament was speaking in parliament during a motion tabled on sporting success and supporting athletes. As Soh is an Aljunied resident, it was “not out of order” for his MP to raise the matter in the House, said Mr Singh.

Soh was excluded from SNOC’s final list of successful appeals released last month, ahead of the Asian Games from September to October.

SNOC's appeals committee found that Soh “failed to honour commitments” made to the council and that he “continued to make disparaging and derisive remarks about others in the public domain”, a spokesman said.

He was previously left out of Team Singapore at the 2019 and 2022 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games for disciplinary reasons.

But he returned to the national fold at this year’s SEA Games in Cambodia, winning a silver medal in the men's 10,000m race and setting a new national record in the process.

“TRACK RECORD” OF FORGIVING ATHLETES

Soh’s Asiad exclusion took up much of the five-hour debate during the motion, which was tabled by WP.

Mr Singh described SNOC's “blanket non-selection" as forcing Soh's sporting career into "limbo" for an unknown period, unlike fixed term suspensions for violent conduct or criminal offences.

Citing an article by online website Rice Media published in June, Mr Singh noted that Soh had responded to SNOC’s objections to his online comments, by removing the posts.

This did not placate SNOC and he was still not selected to represent Singapore, Mr Singh added.

The Leader of the Opposition stressed that it was not unreasonable for SNOC to expect Singapore’s sportsmen and women to be disciplined, and that the appeals committee must have the authority to bar athletes after a disciplinary panel hearing “consistent with the principles of national justice”.

Mr Singh highlighted the council's "track record” of forgiving athletes who had fallen short of being examples, and eventually allowing them to compete for Singapore.

He cited, without naming the individuals, a silat exponent allowed to represent Singapore at the SEA Games despite a drink driving conviction, and a swimmer who won a silver medal at the Games after being disciplined for consuming controlled drugs and having his scholarship suspended for one month.

“Both these athletes were involved in criminal offences. Soh Rui Yong has not been. So why is SNOC's attitude towards Rui Yong different?” asked Mr Singh.

“The core of the schism between SNOC and Rui Yong appears to be a spat that arose when Rui Yong challenged the SNOC's nomination of another athlete for an international sportsman award.”

That athlete was Ashley Liew, who mounted a defamation suit against Soh. The latter lost his case and was ordered to pay damages of S$180,000.