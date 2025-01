Pritam Singh warns Workers' Party members: Unity essential to achieving one-third opposition in parliament

SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh has warned Workers' Party members they must work as a team if they are to achieve their goal of having elected opposition Members of Parliament making up a third of the House.

Mr Singh, who is also the party's secretary-general, made this point at the party's annual members' forum on Jan 11. He shared a transcript of the speech in a Facebook post on Saturday (Jan 18).

"The Workers' Party believes in a more balanced political system for Singapore. This is one where the opposition is active and provides a choice for Singaporeans," Mr Singh said.

"Given today's political context in Singapore, we believe that at least one-third of the elected Members of Parliament must be opposition MPs," he said, a shift from his declaration six years ago at the same event, that WP alone was aiming for this one-third figure.

In his 2025 speech, he asserted: "If you cannot operate in the context of a party – a team – with all members working for a common cause at multiple levels, your vision will have little chance of success." To drive the point home, he repeated the statement.

"ELECTION SPEECH"

Mr Singh described his address as an "election speech", likening it to what he termed an "election Budget speech" that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to deliver on Feb 18.

The current parliament is dominated by the ruling People's Action Party. There are eight elected MPs from WP and two Non-Constituency MPs from the Progress Singapore Party.

Any erosion of opposition numbers, Mr Singh warned, would have "significant, negative implications for Singapore’s solidarity and by extension, national unity".

"At this stage of Singapore’s political development, there is a real risk of a wipeout of elected opposition MPs," he said.