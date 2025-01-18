Pritam Singh warns Workers' Party members: Unity essential to achieving one-third opposition in parliament

WP CANDIDATES

With the November deadline for a General Election drawing ever closer, speculation is mounting over the candidates parties intend to field.

It would be unwise for WP to reveal its hand now, said Mr Singh, though he did provide a glimpse into the party's selection process.

"As with previous elections, the candidates will be a mix of both individuals who have walked the ground extensively, as well as new members," he said.

If WP chooses to contest a Group Representation Constituency, it will also carefully consider the team's configuration, he added.

"It would not make sense to field individuals with similar attributes in one GRC, and we will do our best to deploy a balanced team, in terms of youth, experience and value-add, amongst other criteria."

The party's election committee has also engaged "commercial parties" to help in candidate screening and personality reviews to support WP's deployment plans, revealed Mr Singh.

"Of course, none of these measures are foolproof, nor can they guarantee that all previous infractions of an individual will come to light. It is important that I set this expectation. But the party will do our best."

Mr Singh spoke about the importance of party renewal and the need to add newer and younger individuals - candidates, members and volunteers - to the party's ranks.

"If we are not successful in bringing in new people, the Workers' Party will have a big problem in the years to come," he said. "It will run a real risk of becoming irrelevant to Singaporeans."

PUTTING THE PARTY FIRST

In his speech, Mr Singh called on WP members to work towards cohesion and unity, which would make a "critical difference" in the upcoming election.

He added that any victory would also be the victory of "everyone who invested time and energy", including party volunteers putting up the candidate posters and campaigning for the party on the ground.

"So, to candidates – much is naturally expected and demanded of you. We need from you not only a commitment to being a servant-leader – but also big amounts of humility and self-awareness, which will be very important in your public service journey," he told party members at the forum.

Mr Singh also appealed to members to encourage more people in their communities to join the party as volunteers and help in party-related groundwork.

MULTI-RACIALISM

Noting Singapore's multi-racial political system, Mr Singh cautioned that any opposition seeking the support of only one community to secure votes would be taking a "sure way" to lose an election.

"We represent all Singaporeans. Our political advocacy must be mindful of the laws and guardrails that protect Singapore’s multi-racialism".

"Multi-racialism is a critical rallying point for a united Singapore, given our domestic realities in the world of tomorrow," he said.

He noted that WP will not shy away from debating issues with racial or religious overtones in parliament. He cited the example of WP MP Faisal Manap raising the issue of nurses in Singapore wearing the tudung or Malay headscarf at work.

"We took on these issues mindfully and sensibly – to shed light on them, while keeping the heat contained, and thereby reducing the political temperature," Mr Singh said.