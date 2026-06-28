Low Thia Khiang says he will support Pritam Singh ahead of special cadres conference

SINGAPORE: Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang has indicated he will support current secretary-general Pritam Singh at a special cadres conference on Sunday (Jun 28).

Mr Low arrived at the venue shortly before the meeting began at noon. When asked in Mandarin whether he still supported Mr Singh, he said yes. Asked if he would contest the party's central executive committee elections, he said he did not know.

Mr Low served as secretary-general between 2001 and 2018 and continues to sit on the CEC.

Mr Singh took over as secretary-general in 2018 and was re-elected unopposed at the biennial party elections in 2020, 2022 and 2024.