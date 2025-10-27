Private hospital fee benchmarks: Will more transparency lower healthcare bills?

SINGAPORE: Expanding fee benchmarks for private hospitals may bring greater price transparency and modest savings, but authorities must look beyond pricing controls to tackle the root causes of rising healthcare costs, doctors and experts said.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung earlier this month announced plans to benchmark additional private hospital charges beyond the professional fees already covered, including surgeon, anaesthetist and inpatient attendance fees.

Speaking on CNA's Deep Dive podcast, Mr Ong said benchmarking surgeon fees has proven "quite effective", with most charges now falling within the recommended range. The average annual growth in private surgeon fees has slowed dramatically – from 3 per cent between 2010 and 2018 to just 0.4 per cent from 2019 to 2023.

Besides professional fees, existing Ministry of Health (MOH) benchmarks also cover hospital fees such as room charges, surgical facilities and equipment, and medication.

The ministry now intends to extend benchmarking to other costs, such as consumables like hospital gowns, though Mr Ong noted the "sheer amount of work" involved in data collection and consultation has slowed progress.

WHAT COULD MORE BENCHMARKS ACHIEVE?

Industry observers expect the impact of expanded benchmarks to be mixed.

Mr Joshua Siow, partner and Singapore head of healthcare and life sciences at consultancy Simon-Kucher, said additional benchmarks would help "streamline outlier prices, tighten price ranges and make bills more predictable and comparable."

"Average bills may come down modestly where (price) dispersion is currently high, while the primary benefit for patients will be predictability and reduced 'bill shock'," he said.

"Overall spend will still be driven by utilisation and case complexity, and some streamlining of costs beyond professional fees may not necessarily have that large an impact on the overall bill size for most patients."

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Assistant Professor Ashkar Saxena said outcomes would likely vary across patient groups.

Patients requiring straightforward, benchmarked procedures without complications may see modest bill reductions.

But those who require complex care or new technologies outside the benchmarks could see higher charges if hospitals shift costs to those areas, said Asst Prof Saxena, who is from NTU's School of Social Sciences' economics division.

"Overall, benchmarking could slow price growth, reduce unpredictable bills, but immediate savings will vary and we should not expect lower fees overnight."