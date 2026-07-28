Property agents need to complete minimum number of transactions for licence renewal from 2027: CEA

In response to CNA's queries, CEA said that people in management roles who do not intend to conduct estate agency work are not required to maintain their property agent registration and will not need to meet the new requirements.

The minimum number of transactions ensures that agents maintain currency of knowledge and provide up-to-date advice to their clients, the regulator said.

Recognised transactions include the sale, purchase and rental of Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats and private homes, as well as commercial and industrial properties, foreign property sales and bloc sales.

New property agents who have just joined the industry will not be required to complete any transactions in their first year, CEA said. This gives them time to build up their skills and client base.

From their second year of registration, they will be required to meet the new requirement. This means they will need to either complete at least two transactions over the remaining two years of their registration period, or pass the refresher examination, to be eligible for renewal.

Agents who are unable to meet the requirement due to extenuating circumstances, such as serious medical issues or those handling complex property transactions that may take more time, may be considered for waivers on a case-by-case basis, CEA said.

Executive director of CEA Chan Khar Liang said with property transactions being “one of the largest financial decisions” Singaporeans make, it is important that property agents meet the new requirement.

“During our engagements with industry stakeholders, they have consistently highlighted the potential risk posed by property agents who do not complete transactions regularly – that these agents may be less familiar with evolving rules and regulations, property transaction processes, and market trends, which could inadvertently affect the accuracy of advice given to clients,” he added.

CEA said the new requirement complements the annual continuing professional development requirement (CPD), an existing registration renewal criterion for property agents.

Since Jan 1, 2026, property agents have to complete 16 CPD training hours per year to maintain their registrations. This requirement will continue to apply.