Enforcement of property flyer distribution could drive up costs for agents who do it

SINGAPORE: Like many agents looking to grow their presence in a neighbourhood, property agent Andik Imran uses door-to-door flyer distribution services once a month to reach residents.

A campaign that covers 20,000 units – spanning roughly 150 16-storey blocks – typically costs between S$1,500 (US$1,200) to S$2,500, said the senior associate director at PropNex.

From one campaign, he may get just one person who responds with interest. But it helps to build a network of potential clients.

“So when we put the flyer, people might think, this guy is … my neighbourhood-friendly agent.

“That’s usually the purpose of flyers – so the neighbours will be connected to you. Of course, they won’t straight away call you, but they will know that this guy is always here,” he said.

But it may soon cost more for agents like him, following a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at reinforcing proper flyer distribution practices in Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates.

Under the MOU, property flyers and pamphlets that are distributed to HDB homes must not be visible to members of the public other than their intended recipients, the Singapore Institute of Estate Agents (SIEA) said on Feb 13.

Agents are advised to place flyers in mailboxes or use distribution services instead.

The MOU was signed by SIEA and five major property agencies – PropNex, ERA, Huttons, OrangeTee & Tie and SRI – which together represent more than 87 per cent of all registered estate agents in Singapore.

In response to CNA's queries, SIEA said: "Commencing this initiative with committed industry leaders allows SIEA to establish best practices and demonstrate the framework's effectiveness.

"The MOU remains open for other property agencies to join, and we actively encourage broader industry participation."

Most of the 10 agents CNA spoke to said the enforcement move could deter some from continuing with flyer distribution due to the higher costs of engaging postal distribution services.

Mr Imran, 40, estimates that postal distribution services, which deliver advertisement mail through mailboxes, could cost 20 to 30 per cent more.

“It's always about risk and reward ratio. So a lot of us will think in that manner – whether it's still viable to reach residents via the traditional mode,” he said.