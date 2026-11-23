The finance ministry said the changes respond to the increase in AVs for many residential properties since 2025.

“The increase will ensure that Singaporeans living in HDB flats and lower-value private properties will remain eligible for social support schemes, notwithstanding updates to the AV of their homes,” it said.

Singaporeans’ eligibility for social support schemes in a given year is determined by the preceding year’s AV.

To determine an individual’s or household’s eligibility for the first or second tier of 2027 benefits, the individual’s or household’s 2026 AV will be used, said MOF.



“The government will continue to review our social support schemes, including their eligibility criteria, to ensure that Singaporeans with greater needs receive more support,” said the ministry.

Singaporeans may approach the respective government agencies for more information on the social support schemes.

ONE-OFF PROPERTY TAX REBATE

A one-off property tax rebate will also be provided for owner-occupied HDB flats and private residential properties in 2027, set at 15 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

The tax rebate for private residential properties is capped at S$100, said MOF and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) on Monday.

“This will help to cushion property tax payments for Singaporeans amidst cost-of-living concerns,” they said in a joint media release.

After the property rebate, owners living in three-room and larger HDB flats will see an average property tax increase of about S$2 to S$4 per month.



Most owner-occupiers living in private residential properties will see an average property tax increase of about S$6 per month.

“All one- and two-room HDB owner-occupiers will continue to pay no property tax,” said MOF and IRAS.

Given the change to the AV threshold and the current PT rates, Singapore’s overall residential property tax system remains progressive, they said.

All property owners will receive their 2027 property tax bills by December 2026, with SMS and/or email notifications to notify them to view their property tax bills on myTax Portal.

“As IRAS issues tax bills in batches, some property owners may receive them earlier than others,” said MOF and IRAS.

Property tax bills next year are due by Jan 31, 2027.

“Property owners are encouraged to pay their tax via GIRO, either in interest-free instalments (up to 12 months) or as a one-time deduction,” said MOF and IRAS.

“Individual taxpayers may apply for eGIRO1 via myTax Portal to set up a GIRO arrangement within minutes,” they added.

Eligible retirees may also apply for the Extended GIRO Scheme for Residential Property (Retirees) to pay their property tax through a longer instalment plan of up to 24 months.

A 5 per cent late payment penalty will be imposed for those who fail to pay or have not set up GIRO instalments by the due date.

Property owners facing financial difficulties may approach IRAS for assistance to discuss a suitable payment plan before the payment due date, said MOF and IRAS

“They can apply for a longer payment plan via the ‘Apply/Manage GIRO Plan’ digital service at myTax Portal using Singpass or Singpass Foreign User Account.”

More information on next year's property tax bills can also be found on IRAS' website.