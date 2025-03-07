Psychologists will have to register to practise in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Psychologists in Singapore will soon be required to register to practise, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen mental healthcare services and ensure patient safety.

Announcing the move on Friday (Mar 7), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is working towards registering psychologists in Singapore, focusing on those providing direct care, involving higher-risk assessments and interventions.

This comes amid a growing emphasis on mental health and the increasing presence of psychologists beyond traditional clinical settings.

Currently, psychologists can join the Singapore Psychological Society (SPS), which has about 700 members, but there is no official registry.

Through periodic assessments and engagements with practitioners, sector agencies and the SPS, the Health Ministry said it has identified concerns about client safety as more psychologists practise in the private and community sectors.

"This will raise professional standards, safeguard patient safety and increase public confidence in psychological services," said Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Janil Puthucheary.

A committee comprising practitioners, regulators and service providers from the public and private sectors has been established to oversee the implementation of the initiative. More details will be announced at a later date, the ministry added.

INTEGRATING PHYSICAL AND MENTAL HEALTHCARE

Recognising the close link between physical and mental well-being, MOH said it is taking steps to integrate mental health into Singapore's broader healthcare system.

As part of Healthier SG, a national preventive health initiative, care protocols are being developed for major depressive disorder and general anxiety disorder to ensure consistent and quality care across primary care providers. These protocols will be introduced in 2026, the ministry said.

The ministry has also started pairing Healthier SG clinics with Community Intervention Team (COMIT) providers, who offer counselling and therapy services. This enables those enrolled in Healthier SG to access psychosocial interventions if needed.

Other mental health services in the works include a new integrated wellness centre called Grovve, led by the National Council of Social Service, to open at *SCAPE at the end of this year.

It will be the first centre to provide mental health services to those aged 13 to 25 years old and their caregivers. This includes mental health screening, triage and intervention and general wellness activities like art, yoga and photography.

MOH is also addressing challenges related to minors seeking mental health support.

"We recognise the crucial role parents play in minors’ well-being. However, the need for parental consent can sometimes deter minors from seeking help.

"After consulting medical ethics experts and mental health service providers, MOH has decided to take a nuanced approach by convening an expert group to develop guidelines in this area," said Dr Puthucheary.

An expert group will be convened this year to establish guidelines on obtaining parental consent while balancing the need for timely access to care. These guidelines will help practitioners protect minors' well-being while ensuring appropriate parental involvement.

To further improve accessibility to mental health services, the ministry will launch the National Mental Health Helpline and Textline in mid-2025, providing round-the-clock support by trained counsellors.