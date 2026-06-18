Singapore public holiday dates for 2027 released, with 5 long weekends

SINGAPORE: There will be 11 public holidays in 2027, with five long weekends.

According to dates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Jun 18), five of the public holidays next year fall on Friday, Sunday or Monday.

Two public holidays fall on a Friday:

New Year’s Day (Jan 1)

Good Friday (Mar 26)

One public holiday falls on a Sunday:

Chinese New Year (Feb 7)

The following Monday will be a public holiday.

Two public holidays fall on a Monday: