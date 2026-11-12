PUB trials remote-controlled pump vehicle, road sensors to tackle flooding

SINGAPORE: A remote-controlled vehicle that can pump out floodwater and road sensors that monitor road surface water levels in real time are among the new tools being trialled by national water agency PUB to strengthen its flood response capabilities.

The agency announced the initiatives on Thursday (Nov 12) ahead of the northeast monsoon season - typically between December and March - as it launched its third flood resilience campaign to encourage the public to be better prepared for floods.

While Singapore experienced frequent and severe flooding between the 1950s and 1980s, investments in drainage infrastructure over the years have reduced the flood-prone area from about 3,200ha in the 1970s to less than 25ha today.

However, flash floods still occur, particularly in low-lying areas.