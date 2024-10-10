Punggol Coast MRT station to open on Dec 10

SINGAPORE: Punggol Coast station will begin service on Dec 10, taking the number of MRT stations on the 22km North East Line (NEL) to 17 in total.

The new station, which will open for passenger service from 3pm that day, is an extension from the existing Punggol station, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Oct 10). It will also be the new terminal station on the NEL.

"Located within the Punggol Digital District, the station will enhance connectivity to existing and upcoming developments, including the JTC Business Park, the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) campus and Punggol Coast Mall," said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The JTC Business Park and SIT's campus will house over 28,000 employees and 12,000 students respectively.