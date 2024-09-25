5 teenagers arrested for suspected rioting in wake of Qihua Primary School student assault video

SINGAPORE: Five teenagers have been arrested after footage of a Qihua Primary School student being assaulted by an older boy emerged online earlier this week.

The police said on Wednesday (Sep 25) they had identified the teens involved in the incident, adding that "five of them have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting".

"The police take a serious view of such acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. We will not hesitate to take action and deal with the offenders in accordance with the law."

Investigations are ongoing, they added.

The four-minute video, which was circulating on Whatsapp and Telegram, showed a teen in a black T-shirt and jeans hitting a smaller boy who is wearing the uniform of Qihua Primary School, which is in Woodlands.

The teen can be seen pushing the boy into a corner of the stairwell, before proceeding to punch and kick him and hurl him to the floor.

The video also shows him ordering the boy to put his hands behind his back, before punching him in the stomach.

The boy can be heard saying "sorry, sorry I won't do it again" multiple times, while being taunted by the teen and another person - possibly the one filming the incident.