‘I feel that there’s no effect’: Qoo10 vendors awaiting payments call for more action after MAS move

SINGAPORE: Following the decision by Singapore's financial regulator to suspend payment services on Qoo10, some merchants on the e-commerce platform said the move has had little impact on efforts to claw back payments owed to them.

Shopping on Qoo10 has effectively been halted since Sep 23 when the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) stepped in to address a growing issue of delayed payments to merchants.

While Qoo10 was not prohibited from operating its e-commerce platform, the suspension of payment services means users could not make purchases on the site.

The owner of a furniture business who only wanted to be known as Mrs Zhang said she could worry less about having to fulfil new orders, but the MAS move has "no real use" in solving the issue of delayed payments.

Mrs Zhang, who is trying to get back more than S$40,000 (US$31,000) from Qoo10, described the situation as "stressful".

Several vendors whom CNA spoke to asked that only their last name or first name be published, citing business considerations.

Mr Toh, a seller waiting to be paid about S$13,800, also feels that the payment suspension does little for his situation.

"Currently, I feel that there’s no effect because ... it’s more like a reaction, like putting out fire," said Mr Toh, who sells household products and cosmetics.

"Not that it's totally not helpful. It just stopped Qoo10 from doing more damage."

Ms Angela Lee, the operations manager of Amberlys Cakes and Flowers, holds a more positive view of the recent development.

Previously, she received no indication from Qoo10 on when the payments she requested in July, August and September would come in.

But on the day MAS announced the suspension, she received an unexpected message from Qoo10 informing her that it would pay her around S$2,100 by Sep 29. This is a sizable portion of the "S$3,000 plus" Qoo10 owes her.

"I think there’s (a) certain type of impact," Ms Lee said about the MAS move.

"I don’t think it’s a coincidence - once MAS intervened, they suddenly decided to reply us after such a long time."

Among the five vendors CNA spoke to, only Ms Lee has received any indication of when she would be paid.