Singapore tops global gains in QS university subject rankings, driven by focus on skills and employability

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s higher education system has emerged as the world’s most improved in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject, released on Wednesday (Mar 25).

The country’s universities now have 42 subjects ranked in the global top 10, placing it first in Asia and third worldwide behind the United States and the United Kingdom.

About two-thirds of subjects - 76 out of 115 - also climbed in the rankings.

Experts said strong investment in research and talent, including AI, coupled with a strong focus on skills and employability, is driving Singapore’s global competitiveness in higher education.

NUS RECORDS MOST SUBJECTS IN GLOBAL TOP 10

At the National University of Singapore (NUS), a record 28 subjects were ranked in the global top 10, marking the school’s strongest performance since the QS subject rankings were introduced in 2011.

These include civil and structural engineering, where students combine classroom learning with real-world applications.

The course rose one place to No. 2 this year.