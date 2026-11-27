Singapore businesses explore quantum computing's potential beyond cybersecurity
Advances in quantum computing are opening the door to applications ranging from portfolio optimisation and risk management to fraud detection, with growing interest evident at the recent Singapore FinTech Festival.
SINGAPORE: Quantum computing has long been viewed by financial institutions as a looming cybersecurity threat.
Such computers use the principles of quantum mechanics to perform certain calculations differently from conventional computers, testing vast numbers of possibilities simultaneously rather than one by one.
But the same computing power that has raised concerns over current encryption standards is also fuelling interest in how quantum technology could be applied to solve complex business problems.
Industry players say recent advances are opening the door to a growing range of uses in financial services.
For example, quantum computers could one day help financial institutions calculate potential losses across millions of market scenarios more efficiently than conventional systems.
"We see growing interest … as organisations better understand how quantum technology, in particular quantum computing, can solve real-world problems and deliver practical value," Dr Lee Shiang Long, group chief technology and digital officer at ST Engineering, told CNA on Nov 20.
That growing interest was evident at last week’s Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), where quantum computing featured more prominently than in previous years.
According to organiser Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), the number of quantum-focused sessions doubled to 18 from nine in 2025, while speaker appearances nearly doubled to 107 from 54. More than 30 exhibitors were officially registered around quantum technologies, with two dedicated zones on the show floor.
FROM THREAT TO OPPORTUNITY
Singapore's central bank is considering setting a Dec 31, 2029 deadline for critical financial institutions to become quantum-safe, ahead of the deadline for all critical information infrastructure set by the cybersecurity watchdog.
This comes amid concerns that advances in the technology could bring forward the arrival of so-called “Q-Day”.
That is the point at which quantum computers become powerful enough to crack widely used encryption standards.
Yet discussions around quantum computing are increasingly moving beyond cybersecurity, according to industry players.
“We identified very quickly that this is a double-edged sword,” said Dr Andrzej Gwizdalski, director at GFTN.
“On the one hand, (it) threatens the encryption and financial security systems. On the other hand, (it) potentially offers some benefits.”
Potential applications include portfolio optimisation, derivative pricing, risk management and fraud detection – areas where conventional computers often struggle with large numbers of variables and possible outcomes.
GROWING INTEREST
Quantinuum, which is bringing Helios, one of the world's most advanced commercial quantum computers to Singapore, this year, said interest has grown not only from financial institutions but also from firms in sectors like pharmaceuticals, materials science, advanced manufacturing and logistics.
While the technology is at an early stage, Quantinuum country leader Marvin Lee said conversations with prospective clients have evolved significantly as awareness grows.
“I think what's heartening to actually learn is that most of these companies and enterprises are starting to look into problems that are computationally challenging and demanding,” he said.
“People are starting to move away from questions like, 'What is quantum computing?' to now, 'What can quantum computing actually do?’”
Lee said quantum computing is unlikely to replace conventional systems or artificial intelligence, with future solutions expected to combine all three technologies.
“The future is not about quantum versus AI, but really quantum alongside AI and classical HPC (high-performance computing),” he added.
BUILDING QUANTUM CAPABILITIES EARLY
Despite growing interest, industry participants caution that practical applications remain years away and that businesses should not expect off-the-shelf solutions.
“Deep tech, unlike high tech, is not something like a product that you take off the shelf and plug into your system,” said GFTN’s Gwizdalski.
“You need to build the capability and capacity.”
Developing useful applications requires experimentation, specialised expertise and collaboration between financial institutions, researchers and technology providers, he added.
This has prompted some organisations to begin exploring quantum technologies now, even before commercial applications become widespread.
Quantinuum’s Lee noted that quantum expertise remains scarce globally and urged businesses to start building familiarity with the technology early.
“We hope that people realise that and be able to invest more resources in talent development,” he said.