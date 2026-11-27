SINGAPORE: Quantum computing has long been viewed by financial institutions as a looming cybersecurity threat.

Such computers use the principles of quantum mechanics to perform certain calculations differently from conventional computers, testing vast numbers of possibilities simultaneously rather than one by one.

But the same computing power that has raised concerns over current encryption standards is also fuelling interest in how quantum technology could be applied to solve complex business problems.

Industry players say recent advances are opening the door to a growing range of uses in financial services.

For example, quantum computers could one day help financial institutions calculate potential losses across millions of market scenarios more efficiently than conventional systems.

"We see growing interest … as organisations better understand how quantum technology, in particular quantum computing, can solve real-world problems and deliver practical value," Dr Lee Shiang Long, group chief technology and digital officer at ST Engineering, told CNA on Nov 20.