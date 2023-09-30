Queenstown rejuvenation to include more senior-friendly amenities
The adaptive reuse of some blocks in the Tanglin Halt estate will also be explored to preserve key heritage elements of Queenstown, says HDB.
SINGAPORE: Home to one of Singapore’s oldest populations, Queenstown will undergo enhancements and upgrades that will include more senior-friendly amenities to promote active ageing.
These improvements, which are part of Queenstown’s rejuvenation plans under the Housing & Development Board’s (HDB) Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme, were announced by Education Minister and Adviser for Tanjong Pagar GRC Chan Chun Sing on Saturday (Sep 30).
About 79,000 residents at Queenstown and the neighbouring Farrer Road Estate will benefit from the rejuvenation plans, said HDB in its press release.
Queenstown, alongside Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang and Ang Mo Kio, were selected in 2020 as the fourth batch of towns to be rejuvenated under the programme, first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2007.
To date, 13 towns and estates have been selected for the rejuvenation plans.
Four rounds of engagements were conducted by HDB between 2020 and 2022 to better understand the improvements residents wanted.
“Homes, heritage and nature stood out as the three key themes important to residents, who shared that they were proud of the town’s rich history, lush greenery and its central location. Many also wanted more modern facilities that can cater to all ages, as well as greenery and spaces where they can gather and relax with friends and neighbours,” said HDB.
MORE SENIOR-FRIENDLY NEIGHBOURHOODS; PRESERVING HERITAGE
Six existing neighbourhood centres – Ghim Moh, Holland Drive, Commonwealth Crescent, Mei Ling Heights, Dawson Place, and Farrer Road – will be upgraded to serve the wider needs of the community and encourage more inclusive social spaces, said HDB.
The enhancements will include new sheltered seating areas with landscaping, fitness and bicycle parking facilities, and improved pavements.
As Singapore’s first satellite town developed by the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) in the 1950s and subsequently by HDB, Queenstown has one of the oldest populations in the country.
Barrier-free ramps are among the amenities that will be built to make Queenstown more senior-friendly. Wider centre dividers that help seniors cross the road in two stages are another. These will also make it easier for residents to navigate steep terrain, such as those at Mei Ling Heights.
In addition, new public housing developments such as Queensway Canopy will include dementia-friendly features, including those that improve wayfinding, which will better support people living with dementia in carrying out their daily routines.
“Some examples include pedestrian wayfinding lines that help guide residents to areas such as lift lobbies, drop-off porches and community living rooms, as well as distinctive signage on blocks to help them find their way around the neighbourhood,” said HDB.
While Queenstown has changed over the years, HDB noted that the ROH upgrades aim to preserve some key heritage elements that its residents cherish.
“For example, agencies will explore the adaptive reuse of some blocks in Tanglin Halt estate, which were originally developed by the SIT,” said HDB, adding that Queenstown residents can also create wall murals to celebrate its heritage and capture significant historical moments of the town.
The wall murals can also help residents with dementia navigate the neighbourhood independently, said HDB.
NEW FACILITIES TO PROMOTE ACTIVE LIFESTYLES
Housing developments in Queenstown such as Ulu Pandan, Ghim Moh and Queensway will see new commercial amenities for residents to enjoy.
This will include a social and wellness hub with a variety of social and communal facilities at the Queensway Canopy Build-to-Order (BTO) project. Healthcare services for seniors will also be provided.
Additionally, a 1,000 sq m ActiveSG gym at the housing project will be set up and piloted by HDB and SportSG to encourage residents to be active.
New exercise trails and fitness equipment will also be introduced across existing Queenstown precincts from the end of 2025 to encourage all residents to “incorporate strength, balance and mobility exercises as part of their daily routines”.
This includes an Active Health Fitness Trail, which will be piloted together with SportSG in the Mei Ling precinct.
“Bringing concepts of sport and exercise science to the community, the Active Health Fitness Trail will feature an exercise path that links up various fitness corners within the precinct to encourage residents to stay active,” said HDB.
“Programmes and activities focused on improving strength, mobility and flexibility will be available through engagements by Active Health coaches, ambassadors and other community partners to help residents in their health and wellness journey.”
Similar trails will be progressively introduced in other estates from 2025.
MORE GREENERY, BETTER CONNECTIVITY
Also included in the ROH rejuvenation plans are more greenery and community gardening spaces closer to residents’ homes. New parks with themed facilities, sheltered seating and nature play elements will be implemented across Queenstown.
One example is the new King’s Road Park in Farrer Road Estate, which will feature "naturalistic planning" around the park to “enhance biodiversity while also providing a tranquil environment for residents to enjoy”.
The park will also feature facilities like a dog run, a playground and senior-friendly fitness equipment.
These will be progressively implemented in upcoming housing projects and parks, said HDB, adding that Commonwealth Heights residents can expect a therapeutic garden by 2027.
Existing neighbourhood park and green spaces such as Holland Close Park and Commonwealth Crescent Open Space will be upgraded with more recreational facilities, nature play elements and thematic exercise equipment.
An existing playground at Holland Close will also be upgraded under HDB’s Build-A-Playground initiative.
Various neighbourhood precincts in Queenstown will also be upgraded under HDB’s Neighbourhood Renewal Programme to better meet the needs of residents, such as new community gardens and co-location of fitness stations and playgrounds.
Cycling paths linking neighbouring towns such as Bukit Merah and Clementi will be implemented throughout Queenstown, allowing for better connectivity.
“Residents will get to enjoy a more pleasant walking and cycling experience, with the roll-out of social nodes or outdoor rest points along well-used routes in Queenstown,” said HDB.
The social nodes, introduced progressively from 2026, will feature seating, play areas, exercise stations, bicycle parking facilities, and outdoor gardens.
The 21km-Rail Corridor through Queenstown will also be upgraded, with segments to include new nodal spaces, such as the Buona Vista node at JTC’s one-north Business Park and further south at the Queensway viaduct node.