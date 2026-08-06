Queenstown Sport Centre reopens on Aug 8 with upgraded facilities

SINGAPORE: The newly revamped Queenstown Sport Centre will officially reopen its doors on Saturday (Aug 8) after a three-year redevelopment.

The upgraded facility is designed to serve both the community and high-performance athletes, with new spaces catering to all levels of sport participation.

Among the key additions is a new annexe building housing an approximately 1,000 sq m open-plan ActiveSG gym and two activity rooms.

The gym features conventional strength-training equipment alongside HUR machines, which use compressed air technology to provide safer and more accessible workouts for seniors, persons with disabilities and those with mobility needs.