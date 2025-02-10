Singaporean housewife radicalised after Israel-Hamas conflict put under ISA restrictions

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman has been dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after being radicalised by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Hamizah Hamzah, a 56-year-old housewife, was issued with a restriction order last month, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said in a press release on Monday (Feb 10).

A restriction order imposes conditions on a person, such as not being allowed to change residence or employment, travel abroad without ISD approval, or access the internet and social media.

Hamizah’s radicalisation began after Hamas’ attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, ISD said. She followed and supported military operations by the Axis of Resistance (AOR), a network of Islamist militant and terrorist organisations, and consumed content about Palestinian suffering.

After joining social media groups promoting AOR's violent acts, she developed a hatred for Israel and the Israel Defense Forces and believed they should be eradicated. She became a “fervent supporter” of the AOR, and justified the violent actions of its members, such as Hamas, Hizbollah and the Houthis.

She also deeply admired Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaidah, and was willing to speak to AOR-linked militants if she was contacted.

VIOLENT THREATS AGAINST ISRAEL SUPPORTERS

Since she could not physically join the conflict, Hamizah promoted AOR online, posting content glorifying armed violence and martyrdom.

“She was committed to garnering support for AOR, and would create new accounts whenever her accounts were banned for the violent content she posted,” ISD said.

Hamizah also made violent threats against supporters of Israel and encouraged others to engage in armed violence against the country’s defence forces. She managed several pro-AOR social media groups, with memberships ranging from 16 to over 1,000.

ISD said Hamizah “took pride” in being the administrator of these groups, and felt responsible for spreading pro-AOR and anti-Israel narratives in them.

Although she had no intentions to engage in armed violence locally or overseas, her staunch support for the AOR and their violent operations and willingness to spread propaganda made her a security concern, ISD said.

Her family was unaware of her radicalisation, as she intentionally concealed her extremist views for fear of censure.