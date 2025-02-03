Rats at Beauty World food centre: Customers complain of dirty conditions, hawkers defend pest control efforts

SINGAPORE: Recent rat sightings at Beauty World Food Centre have raised concerns among both customers and hawkers, who said more needs to be done to improve sanitation standards.

While stallholders have taken additional steps to ensure their stalls remain clean, many complained that the premises of the food centre remain dirty, with rubbish often scattered on the floor, and food spills attracting rats, pigeons and cockroaches.

When CNA visited the hawker centre around 4pm on Monday (Feb 3), a rat was spotted scurrying up and down the pipes near the ceiling, and about 10 pigeons were hopping from one table to another eating food scraps.

Multiple stallholders lamented about the hawker centre’s dirty conditions, despite them engaging monthly pest control services to keep their stalls clean.

Mr Lim, the owner of a Western food stall, said that multiple stalls share the cost of pest control services to clean and inspect their stalls. They pay about S$30 (US$22) monthly “out of their own pockets”.

“Cockroaches used to be quite prominent, so it’s very important that we do this,” the 61-year-old said, adding that customers have complained about seeing rats although he has not seen any himself.

Mr Lim, who runs the stall with his wife, said that they always used gloves when handling food, and ensured the metal tabletops in their stall are neat and clean.

After the reports of rat infestation, crowds at the food centre have reduced considerably. Mr Lim said he had fewer customers for lunch on Monday, serving only around 20 customers at 4pm.

Similarly, Mr Terry Ng, owner of drinks stall Kopifellas, said he hires pest control services for S$80 a month for his own stall, and agrees not enough is being done to keep the hawker centre clean.

“The area outside is not within our control, but we need to make sure our stalls are clean,” Mr Ng said.

The open-air hawker centre on the fourth storey of Beauty World Centre also attracts many pigeons who often defecate near the tray-return stations.