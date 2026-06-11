Singaporean households can claim S$500 CDC vouchers from Jun 11

SINGAPORE: Singaporean households can claim and use S$500 (US$388) in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from Thursday (Jun 11).

These vouchers were originally meant to be disbursed in January 2027, but the date was brought forward to help households ease cost pressures amid the uncertainty of the Middle East conflict.

This tranche of vouchers, initially announced at Budget 2026, will cost the government S$700.07 million and is expected to benefit about 1.38 million Singaporean households. The vouchers will remain valid until Dec 31, 2027.

As with earlier tranches, the S$500 will be split equally – half for spending at more than 24,000 participating hawkers and heartland merchants, and the other half at participating supermarkets.

Speaking at the launch of the vouchers on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said the impact of the Middle East conflict has so far been "less severe than we had feared".

He noted that core inflation had eased to 1.4 per cent year-on-year in April, down from 1.7 per cent in March.

But as the situation "remains fluid", the government is ready to do more, said Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry and chair of the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce.

"The government will continue to monitor developments closely. And when the need arises, we will stand ready to do more, as we have always done so before."

Imported cost pressures are expected to go up in the months ahead as higher energy and input costs pass through global supply chains, he added.

This means inflation may rise in the months to come, he said.

The CDC vouchers are part of a broader effort to help Singaporeans manage daily expenses, as well as to support hawkers and heartland merchants, said Mr Gan.

Mayor of South West district Low Yen Ling, who was also at the launch event, said 94.5 per cent of the vouchers from the January 2026 tranche have been claimed.

Of these vouchers, 80.1 per cent have been spent so far, with about S$151 million spent at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, and S$158 million spent at participating supermarkets, she added.

"Its high utilisation rate indicates that Singaporeans have found the CDC voucher scheme to be useful as well as accessible," said Ms Low.

As of Jun 3, more than S$4.64 billion has been spent across eight tranches of CDC vouchers and two tranches of SG60 vouchers, she added.