Roadshows, neighbourhood visits in new campaign push to raise awareness on residential fire risks

SINGAPORE: From weekly neighbourhood visits to community roadshows, a national campaign on residential fire safety is underway in Singapore.

The initiative, named “Better Awareness, Safer Homes”, will teach residents how to respond to fire emergencies and spot potential hazards both at home and in their communities.

This comes as concern grows over fires caused by personal mobility devices (PMDs), which have doubled in the first half of this year.

FIRE SAFETY AT HOME

The campaign is a joint initiative by the National Fire and Emergency Preparedness Council (NFEC), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and People’s Association (PA).

It kicked off in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC and Marymount SMC, both managed by the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council, over the weekend.

Town councils will step up weekly inspections in common areas to ensure shared stairwells and passageways are free of obstructions that can impede a fire evacuation.

“(Our) trained … members will go round to HDB blocks (and) patrol staircases and corridors. They'll take pictures of any fire safety hazards and report to OneService,” said NFEC’s vice chairman John Wu.

OneService is an app the public can use to submit feedback on municipal issues, which will then be directed to the relevant agencies to resolve. In cases like clutter along shared spaces in neighbourhoods, town councils will take action to remove it.