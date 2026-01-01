Residents spot discoloured water at Sin Ming condominium after pipe leak: PUB

SINGAPORE: Some residents at Flame Tree Park condominium in Sin Ming experienced discoloured water coming from their taps on Thursday (Jan 1) after a nearby pipe leak.

National water agency PUB said it was alerted to the pipe leak near the junction of Sin Ming Avenue and Upper Thomson Road at about 9am.

“We immediately deployed our service crew on site to trace the source of the leak and commence repair works. Water supply to homes and businesses in the vicinity was not affected,” the agency told CNA.

The discoloured water that residents experienced was likely due to resuspension of mineral sediments in the water pipe network due to the leak, PUB said.

Repair works are ongoing and are expected to be completed by Friday, the agency added.

PUB deployed a water wagon to the condominium, and water bags were distributed to provide temporary supply to affected residents.

Flame Tree Park’s managing agent also carried out flushing of the condominium’s water pipes and tanks, PUB said.

PUB is investigating the cause of the pipe leak.