MOM to review 'return-to-work' paths for workers after injury or illness; wage support among NTUC's suggestions

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will review the support system for workers to return to employment after injury or illness, and will start by tapping the public for ideas.

An average of about 3,800 unemployed residents had left their jobs due to health-related reasons over the past five years, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said on Tuesday (Apr 7).

The review will cover ways to raise awareness of existing "return-to-work" measures, such as those at hospitals, and help the providers better integrate employment support with workers' safety and health needs, said Mr Dinesh.

"For example, familiarity with industry-specific job tasks and new assistive technologies would enable service providers to better engage employers on job redesign and modification," he said.

It will also look at how to encourage and equip employers, especially small and medium enterprises, to accommodate recovering workers with practical arrangements.

A tripartite Alliance for Action on Safety and Health for Employment Longevity will be launched from the second half of the year to crowdsource innovative solutions to this end, said Mr Dinesh.

He was responding to an adjournment motion by Member of Parliament Melvin Yong, who is also assistant secretary-general in the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

"In return-to-work, timing is everything. If we miss the window, we lose the worker. If support comes too late, workers risk drifting into long-term absence from the workforce," said Mr Yong.

SUGGESTIONS FROM LABOUR MOVEMENT

"Return-to-work" services require vocational rehabilitation and coordination across healthcare providers, employers and workers. They also involve personalised plans based on functional ability and job requirements, said Mr Dinesh.

In Mr Yong's speech, he said the most effective "return-to-work" systems do not wait for workers to fully recover, but support recovery through work.

He urged for earlier and more structured interventions, pointing to international evidence that shows the first few weeks after injury or illness are critical.

He called for earlier referral of workers to support returning to work, establishing clearer expectations of employers, and promoting early coordination among employers, workers, insurers and healthcare providers.

To strengthen employer capability, Mr Yong asked MOM to consider expanding a tripartite advisory on reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities - which is in development - to explicitly cover workers recovering from injuries and serious health conditions.

He said this should include guidance on job redesign and phased return, workplace adjustments and assistive solutions, and managing productivity during recovery.

For workers who are unable to return to the same job after injury or illness, Mr Yong proposed developing a dedicated pathway back to work for them.

He called for targeted skills training aligned with medical capacity, career coaching and confidence rebuilding, job matching with supportive employers and transitional employment opportunities to be part of this pathway.

Mr Yong also called for support to be broadened beyond workplace injuries to cover serious non-work-related conditions as well.

"From the worker's perspective, there is no difference between a workplace injury and a serious illness – only the question of whether they can return to work," he said.

He suggested a "time-bound wage support scheme" to incentivise employers to reintegrate workers recovering from serious health conditions.

The government could also reduce financial barriers by allowing workers to use Medisave to pay for assessments of their condition and fitness to return to work, he said.