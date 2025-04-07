Revised building codes to increase accessibility and support for nursing mothers, people with disabilities

SINGAPORE: A revised building code will increase accessibility connections and support for people with disabilities, the elderly and nursing mothers, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) announced on Monday (Apr 7).

The enhanced requirements to the Code on Accessibility in the Built Environment will apply to all new buildings undergoing addition and alteration works from Nov 1, BCA said in a media release.

The Code, first introduced in 1990 and updated in 2007, provides baseline standards for making buildings accessible to people with disabilities and other users. Around every five years, the code undergoes several reviews to better meet the changing needs of the population.

This year’s revision, the sixth since the Code’s introduction, aims to address current gaps and to anticipate the future needs of persons with disabilities, the ageing population, and families with young children.

It introduces improvements for these user groups:

WHEELCHAIR USERS

i) Improving barrier-free interconnectivity

• All key building entrances linking to neighbouring buildings, commuter facilities, park connectors, and covered walkways to be wheelchair-accessible

• Priority for shelter to be built for accessible routes

ii) Enhanced provisions for accessible lifts in buildings

• Larger lift cars to accommodate personal mobility aids

• Enhanced requirements for lift control buttons and mirror surfaces

ELDERLY

• More toilet cubicles with grab bars

• Mandatory rest areas at drop-off points

• Safer ramp designs with colour bands replacing tactile indicators to minimise tripping

FAMILIES WITH YOUNG CHILDREN

• More lactation rooms in large public buildings and workplaces

• Lactation room requirement for educational institutions

• Standardised specifications for lactation rooms, with minimum size requirements and essential fittings such as electrical sockets for breast pumps

PERSONS WITH VISUAL IMPAIRMENT

• Standardised tactile ground surface indicators at stairs to aid navigation

PERSONS WHO ARE HARD-OF-HEARING

• Enhanced signage for hearing enhancement systems that operate with telecoil - a small wire built into a hearing aid that acts as a receiver. These must incorporate a “T” with the symbol of access to inform persons who are hard-of-hearing to activate their telecoil function.