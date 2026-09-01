Influenza cases rise in Singapore; CDA says infections not more severe than usual

SINGAPORE: Influenza cases in Singapore have increased, with the positivity rate among influenza-like illness samples in the community rising to 36.6 per cent in the week of Aug 16 to 22, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Tuesday (Sep 1).

This was up from 24 per cent the previous week.

There is no indication that the infections are more severe than usual, CDA said, adding that it is monitoring the situation.

The current influenza positivity rate remains below last year's peak of 43.9 per cent, which was recorded in January 2025.

Seasonal influenza viruses circulate in Singapore throughout the year, with higher levels of activity typically seen between May and August, and between December and March, CDA said.

These two periods broadly coincide with winter in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, respectively, although the timing of peaks can vary from year to year due to factors such as international travel.

CDA recommended that people at higher risk of developing severe influenza infections receive a flu vaccination at least once a year.

These include seniors aged 65 and above, children aged six months to five years, and people with underlying medical conditions.

Influenza vaccinations are available at participating Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) general practitioner clinics and polyclinics.

Eligible adults aged 18 and above can also receive flu vaccinations at participating retail pharmacies under the Ministry of Health's Community Pharmacist Influenza Vaccination Sandbox.

Healthier SG enrollees are encouraged to book their vaccinations at their enrolled clinics.

CDA also urged people with mild symptoms of acute respiratory infections to stay home until their symptoms resolve.

Those who need to go out while symptomatic should minimise social interactions, wear a mask and avoid crowded places or meeting medically vulnerable people, it said.