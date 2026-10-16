How a four-member government team turned red-light cameras into speed enforcers in 3 months

SINGAPORE: In January 2024, with road accidents and fatalities rising, the traffic police were looking for a way to use more cameras to catch speeding vehicles on Singapore’s roads.

Their own vendor was already building a permanent, integrated solution, but when it would be ready was unclear.

Enter Darren Lau, a senior product manager at Open Government Products (OGP), and his three colleagues.

In three months, the four-person team built Roadbuster, a fix that allowed speeding violations captured by red-light cameras to be processed and logged as cases. They rolled it out and fine-tuned it along the way.

“What people might not know is that red-light cameras also inherently have a speeding enforcement functionality, but this couldn't be operationalised by traffic police because the legacy system was really old, and their vendor couldn't enhance the system to be able to process speeding cases on red-light cameras,” said Mr Lau.

“So they had this problem, and the solution would be: ‘I could pay the vendor, but I have no idea when their final solution could come up’.”

At the OGP’s annual hackathon, Mr Lau and his colleagues set out to solve that problem. The need was urgent: the traffic police's mid-year update in September 2023 showed a rise in deaths from red-light running and speeding.

Speeding violations at locations where the system was activated fell by 66 per cent, OGP director Lee Hongyi said in a LinkedIn post last month.

“We’re sure this is not a coincidence because the trend follows for cameras we turned on later,” he said.

Two years on, the traffic police have upgraded their systems to take on the capability, and Roadbuster is being retired. It processed 120,000 speeding cases and helped to prevent an unknowable number of accidents, said Mr Lee.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told CNA that Roadbuster automated time-consuming steps, such as extracting vehicle registration numbers and speed data and creating cases in the case management system.

“This has enabled officers to process cases more efficiently and devote more time to other operational work,” it said.