Three men charged over alleged MBS robbery where woman and child were locked on balcony

SINGAPORE: Three men accused of robbing a woman, and then locking her and her child on a balcony at Marina Bay Sands were charged in court on Wednesday (Jun 3).

Du Kai, 34, Li Yue, 29, and Ren Jiliang, 30, were each charged with one count of robbery with hurt at the State Courts. The Chinese nationals are said to have committed robbery at Marina Bay Sands Hotel on Monday, between 6.50pm and 6.56pm. While doing so, they are alleged to have grabbed the victim's neck and pushed her.

According to preliminary investigations, the woman, 45, visited the area after agreeing to exchange S$50,000 (US$39,000) worth of cash for foreign currency with someone she spoke to on a messaging platform, the police said in an earlier press release.

The person, who claimed to offer foreign currency exchange services, instructed the victim to bring the cash there and said the exchanged amount would be deposited into her e-wallet.

The victim, who was with her child, met a man near Bayfront Avenue and was brought to the hotel room. A second man was waiting in the bathroom.

When the woman produced the cash, one of the men allegedly restrained her by the neck and demanded that she hand over the money, said the police.

The victim and her child were then locked in the balcony. They sustained minor injuries.

The trio's identities were established within four hours after the incident was reported, and the authorities found they had boarded a Shanghai-bound flight at Changi Airport. The plane was recalled to the gate, and the men were arrested.

Cash amounting to about S$50,000 was recovered and seized from them. All three men were remanded after their court hearing, with permission for the authorities to take them out for investigations.

Their cases will return to court on Jun 10.

If convicted of robbery with hurt, each may face between five and 20 years’ jail and caning of at least 12 strokes.