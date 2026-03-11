'We can't be thankful enough': First RSAF evacuation flight from Saudi Arabia arrives in Singapore

SINGAPORE: More than 200 Singaporeans and their dependents on the first military evacuation flight from Saudi Arabia were greeted by joyous family members with tears and tight hugs as they touched down in Singapore on Wednesday (Mar 11).

The Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 2 at about 6am on Wednesday.

The plane, which departed Riyadh at about 10.30pm on Tuesday, was the first of two military flights to evacuate Singaporeans in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia amid the Middle East war.

The second flight is being planned for Thursday, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

Mr Nick Nassier was met by family members at the airport. He had travelled for about eight hours from Doha to Riyadh for the evacuation flight.

"We can't be thankful enough, seriously, we can't be thankful enough. It is so good to be back home again," he told CNA.

"It was all very well run by the MFA people."