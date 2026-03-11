'We can't be thankful enough': First RSAF evacuation flight from Saudi Arabia arrives in Singapore
More than 200 Singaporeans and their dependents arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday morning.
SINGAPORE: More than 200 Singaporeans and their dependents on the first military evacuation flight from Saudi Arabia were greeted by joyous family members with tears and tight hugs as they touched down in Singapore on Wednesday (Mar 11).
The Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 2 at about 6am on Wednesday.
The plane, which departed Riyadh at about 10.30pm on Tuesday, was the first of two military flights to evacuate Singaporeans in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia amid the Middle East war.
The second flight is being planned for Thursday, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.
Mr Nick Nassier was met by family members at the airport. He had travelled for about eight hours from Doha to Riyadh for the evacuation flight.
"We can't be thankful enough, seriously, we can't be thankful enough. It is so good to be back home again," he told CNA.
"It was all very well run by the MFA people."
For Ms Malathi Keshvani, her husband and two children - boarding the aircraft in Riyadh and seeing the Singapore soldiers let them know they were coming home safe.
"The way they spoke to us, the Singapore way of making you feel. When you hear these things, you feel like 'oh you're already home'.
"And then the pilot said it is an honour to get you home - I mean, what beats that? And we already felt safe, although we knew we were going to fly through the airspace.
"There was that little bit of (fear) for me, but the moment the pilot said that, I felt like okay, we are safe."
The family had travelled from Doha to Riyadh on a bus to get on the evacuation flight. She said their family in Singapore kept supporting and checking in on them.
Ms Samantha Herman flew back to Singapore with her two children and elderly mother, who has Alzheimer's Disease. Her husband stayed behind in Doha.
"It's a relief to know that mum is back. Our family was so worried, very worried. We tried to keep them updated without making them panic."
Her younger son, Arman who had his birthday on Monday, was upset that he had to leave his father behind, but the main purpose of the trip was to get his grandmother home.
She said about five to six buses had left the embassy in Doha for the journey to Riyadh.
"The travel was seamless. The crew, or the military staff on board, were fantastic. I think everybody was just relieved when they saw our men and women in uniform."
The family was met at the airport by family members, including Ms Herman's sister, Serene, who had balloons for the children and a cake for Arman.
"We are so thankful … To have your loved ones come back to you at this time of need. And (the Singapore government) was very prompt, with the MFA contacting them every day," she said.
"This is a relief to see them coming off the plane, seeing them back with their families and loved ones," said Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad on Wednesday shortly before the first passengers arrived.
He thanked the RSAF team for bringing the Singaporeans and their dependents home.
"When called upon, they showed courage, fully knowing that going into the region meant coming under attack. This is something that I salute them for, their bravery, and this is something they have done without hesitation.
"This is the right thing to do. This is our duty to bring Singaporeans home."
MINDEF had said the airspace in Saudi Arabia remained open and that the necessary diplomatic clearances had been sought to conduct the repatriation flights.
The deployment of the aircraft is solely to support the assisted departure operations, according to the ministries.
Singapore had mounted two repatriation flights over the weekend out of Muscat, Oman.
The Singapore Airlines flights brought home Singaporeans in Oman and the United Arab Emirates - countries where about 60 per cent of Singaporeans e-registered with MFA are located.
The US and Iran ramped up threats on Tuesday as the Middle East war raged on. US War Secretary Pete Hegseth warned of the "most intense day of strikes" in Iran, while Iranian parliament speaker said that the country was definitely not looking for a ceasefire.