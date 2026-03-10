RSAF aircraft departs for Riyadh to evacuate Singaporeans stranded in Middle East
"This is an important mission and we will do our utmost to ensure everyone returns safely," says Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad.
SINGAPORE: A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft departed Changi Air Base for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday (Mar 10) to evacuate Singaporeans in the Middle East.
It will bring Singaporeans home later on Tuesday, with a second repatriation flight from Saudi Arabia being planned for Mar 12.
Amid the war on Iran, many Singaporeans have requested assistance to return home due to the lack of feasible commercial options, Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad noted in a Facebook post.
"The Singapore government has deployed the MRTT to bring them home. This is an important mission and we will do our utmost to ensure everyone returns safely," Mr Zaqy added.
"I am grateful for the commitment and courage of our men and women of the RSAF who volunteered for this mission, knowing that the region is still facing attacks."
A commercial flight from Singapore to Riyadh takes between eight and nine hours.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on Monday that the A330 MRTT would be deployed to assist in the evacuation of Singaporeans from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
The A330 MRTT can carry about 200 passengers.
They will not be charged for the repatriation flights, which will operate as a no-frills service with one meal provided.
"The airspace in Saudi Arabia remains open during this time and necessary diplomatic clearances have been sought for the conduct of these repatriation flights. The MRTT will be utilising flight routes taken by civilian aircraft to ensure safety," the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.
Singapore mounted two repatriation flights over the weekend out of Muscat, Oman. The flights served Singaporeans in Oman and the United Arab Emirates - countries where about 60 per cent of Singaporeans e-registered with MFA are located.