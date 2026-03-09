Higher transport, grocery prices: How the surge in oil prices could impact Singapore

SINGAPORE: The surge in global oil prices following the escalating conflict in the Middle East could have knock-on effects on Singapore’s economy, raising the costs of goods and services beyond just petrol prices, analysts said on Monday (Mar 9).

The war has prompted some major Middle Eastern oil producers to cut supplies over fears of prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz – a chokepoint through which about a fifth of the world’s daily oil consumption passes.

The supply disruption has impacted prices – Brent crude oil prices surged past US$100 per barrel on Monday, reaching levels seen during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

As a small and open economy that imports most of its raw materials, Singapore is exposed to global energy price shocks, analysts said.

“Any significant movement in energy price gets translated to the ground very quickly,” said Mr Song Seng Wun, an economic adviser at Singapore-based fintech firm SDAX.

EFFECTS ON INFLATION

Ms Selena Ling, chief economist and head of OCBC Group Research, noted that the immediate impact of higher pump prices was already felt by the man on the street over the weekend.

“There could be more pain to come if energy prices remain persistently higher and translate into higher utilities and transport prices down the road,” she added.

While the increase in prices is likely to be reflected in transport and logistics first, sectors such as food, retail and construction are likely to follow as production costs get passed along supply chains, she said.

Inflation in Singapore has stabilised, but likely bottomed out in the second half of 2025, she said.

Singapore's core inflation averaged 0.7 per cent in 2025, falling from 2.8 per cent in 2024, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed.

In January, the Monetary Authority of Singapore raised inflation forecasts for 2026 to 1 per cent and 2 per cent, up from the previous forecast of 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said last week that the Singapore government is monitoring developments in Iran "closely" and will reassess its GDP and inflation forecasts if necessary.

Ms Ling said that depending on how persistent the energy price shock is and whether businesses pass on costs to consumers, there is a risk that inflation could rise further.

“If crude oil prices stay elevated around US$92 per barrel for the rest of this year, then Singapore’s headline CPI could rise from around 1.3 per cent to 1.8 per cent, for instance,” she said.