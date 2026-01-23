Singapore's core inflation averaged 0.7% for 2025, falling from 2.8% in 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore's core inflation averaged 0.7 per cent in 2025, falling from 2.8 per cent in 2024, according to official data released on Friday (Jan 23).

For December, core inflation stood at 1.2 per cent - unchanged from November 2025.

This was largely because food and services inflation remained unchanged, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint media release.

On a month-on-month basis, core prices rose by 0.4 per cent in December.

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private road transport, is seen as a closer gauge of the day-to-day price changes that affect most households.

CPI-All Items, or headline inflation, increased by 1.2 per cent year-on-year in December, also unchanged from November. This was mainly due to stable core and accommodation inflation.

On a month-on-month basis, the figure rose by 0.3 per cent in December.

For 2025 as a whole, headline inflation averaged 0.9 per cent, falling from 2.4 per cent in 2024.