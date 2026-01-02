Singapore economy posts fastest quarterly growth of 2025 at 5.7% in Q4: MTI advance estimates

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy grew 5.7 per cent in the last quarter of 2025, the fastest quarterly growth of the year, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Friday (Jan 2).

The pace of growth is faster than the 5 per cent growth reported in the same period a year ago, and the 4.3 per cent growth recorded in the third quarter of 2025.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew 1.9 per cent, down from 2.4 per cent in the third quarter.

Growth for the full year was 4.8 per cent, up from 4.4 per cent for 2024.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his New Year message that the economic growth for 2025 was a "better outcome than we expected", given fractured trade and geopolitical tensions globally.

He warned, however, that "sustaining this pace of growth will be challenging", and that Singapore cannot do "more of the same" if it is to be competitive.

Singapore in November upgraded its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to "around 4 per cent".

Advance estimates are largely computed from data in the first two months of the quarter, October and November in this case. They are intended as an early indicator and may be revised later when more data is available.