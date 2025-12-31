Singapore's economy beats forecasts with 4.8% growth in 2025, but PM Wong warns pace will be hard to sustain

SINGAPORE: Singapore delivered a stronger-than-expected growth of 4.8 per cent this year, even amid fractured trade and geopolitical tensions globally, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (Dec 31).

“This is a better outcome than we expected, given the circumstances,” said Mr Wong in his New Year message.

However, he noted that Singaporeans must be realistic that “sustaining this pace of growth will be challenging”.

“To remain competitive, we cannot simply do more of the same. We must rethink, reset, and refresh our economic strategies,” said Mr Wong.

He added that his deputy Gan Kim Yong – who is Minister for Trade and Industry – is leading a team of younger political office holders in the effort. Their first set of proposals will be released soon, and the government will respond at Budget 2026, he said.

This year’s growth surpasses last year’s 4.4 per cent, and has also outperformed the 4.1 per cent predicted by private sector economists and the official Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) forecast of around 4 per cent.

Mr Wong said Singapore’s 2025 performance was because “global economic growth turned out to be more resilient than anticipated”.

For one, the United States’ tariffs were imposed later and at lower levels than many had feared, he said.

Singapore also benefited from the surge in demand for semiconductors and electronics driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, said Mr Wong.

“As a result, unemployment and inflation remained low, and real incomes have risen across the board,” he said.

Mr Wong noted, however, that the fractured trade and geopolitical tensions are permanent features of a fragmented world. Moving forward, Singapore will face more obstacles to its growth and greater inflationary pressures, headwinds which it cannot fully shield itself from as a small and open economy, he said.