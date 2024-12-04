A smart gym for seniors, vouchers for the young: What intergenerational co-living in Singapore could look like

SINGAPORE: The site of the former Henderson Primary School in Singapore will soon be transformed into an intergenerational co-living space with shared facilities and 107 rooms for both young and old.

It will be the first state property to take on such a concept, and operators told CNA in November that they hope to have the place up and running “within the next three to four months”.

Earlier in the same month, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announced it had awarded the tender for 98 Henderson Road to dormitory provider TS Group and co-living operator The Assembly Place.

The 77,551 sq ft site was first put up for tender in June to encourage “intergenerational co-living concepts”. TS Group and The Assembly Place jointly submitted the highest out of six bids.

The two companies said they see intergenerational co-living as a viable alternative to existing eldercare residential options for a rapidly greying population in Singapore.

Current choices include "retirement kampungs", community care apartments and private sector offerings such as assisted living facilities.

The intergenerational co-living concept is already available in other countries such as Japan and the Netherlands, said TS Group’s chief operating officer Tome Oh, noting that these inclusive spaces can provide seniors with “meaningful social engagement” to help improve their overall well-being.

“Seniors also have many experiences they can share with the younger people,” Mr Oh added. “So, it’s like a jigsaw puzzle that you can nicely put together.”