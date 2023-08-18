More state-owned buildings to be converted into co-living spaces to meet housing demand, trends in Singapore

SINGAPORE: More state-owned buildings in Singapore will be converted to co-living spaces, to meet the rising demand for such housing here.

The awarding of a tender at a heritage shophouse along Hindoo Road is the first of multiple expected to be launched over the next few months, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Wednesday (Aug 16).

This is in response to changing lifestyle trends and consumer demands in the housing sector here, it said.

On the same day, a state-owned two-storey hostel at 26 Evans Road, near the Botanic Gardens, was also put up for tender. Similar to the Hindoo Road property, the tender offers an upfront tenure of five years, and can later be renewed for four more years.

The SLA said it will take into consideration the price, quality and green initiatives proposed.