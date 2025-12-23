Singapore’s core inflation stays flat at 1.2% in November

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation remained steady at 1.2 per cent year-on-year in November, official data showed on Tuesday (Dec 23).

The figure, unchanged from October, was due to higher services inflation being offset by lower retail and other goods inflation, as well as a steeper decline in the cost of electricity and gas, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) jointly said.

November's core inflation rate was lower than the median forecast of 1.3 per cent ‌in a Reuters poll‍ of‌ economists.

On a month-on-month basis, core prices - which exclude accommodation and private transport - edged down 0.1 per cent in November.

Overall inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index-All Items (CPI-All Items), also stayed flat at 1.2 per cent in November, mainly due to accommodation and core inflation remaining unchanged.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation - which excludes non-consumption expenditures such as purchases of houses, shares and other financial assets and income taxes - rose by 0.2 per cent in November.