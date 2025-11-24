Singapore's core inflation jumps to 1.2% in October, highest so far in 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation rose sharply to 1.2 per cent year-on-year in October, official data showed on Monday (Nov 24), up from 0.4 per cent in the month before.

The figure is the highest so far this year, driven by higher prices in services, food and retail, as well as a smaller decline in electricity and gas prices.

Core inflation had stayed below 1 per cent for several months. The last time it rose beyond that was in December 2024, when the figure came in at 1.7 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, core prices grew by 0.5 per cent in October.

Overall inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index-All Items (CPI-All Items), picked up to 1.2 per cent last month, from 0.7 per cent in September, due to a larger increase in private transport prices.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation - which excludes non-consumption expenditures such as purchases of houses, shares and other financial assets and income taxes - was unchanged in October.