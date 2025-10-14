MAS keeps Singapore monetary policy unchanged

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) kept its exchange rate-based monetary policy unchanged on Tuesday (Oct 14), in line with market expectations.

In its October monetary policy statement, the Singapore central bank said it will “maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation” of its Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band.

There are no changes to the width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred.

“MAS is in an appropriate position to respond effectively to any risk to medium-term price stability and will continue to closely monitor economic developments amid uncertainties in the external environment,” it said in its policy statement.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Ten out of 14 analysts polled by Reuters had expected the MAS to hold off making changes in this scheduled review after standing pat in July when second-quarter growth came in stronger than expected.

Before that, it eased monetary policy twice – in January and April – to support growth on the back of tariff concerns. The MAS holds four policy reviews a year.

Unlike most central banks that manage monetary policy through interest rates, MAS manages monetary policy by letting the local dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed band, known as the S$NEER.

It adjusts its policy by changing the slope, mid-point and width of the band.