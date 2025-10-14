Singapore’s economy grew 2.9% in Q3 of 2025: MTI advance estimates

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy grew by 2.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, slower than the 4.5 per cent growth in the second quarter of the year, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) released on Tuesday (Oct 14).

In August, MTI upgraded Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the year to 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, following the better-than-expected performance of the country's economy in the first half of 2025. The ministry previously had a forecast of 0 per cent to 2 per cent for the year.

Advance GDP estimates are computed largely from data in the first two months of the quarter. They are intended as an early indication of GDP growth in the quarter and are subject to revision when more comprehensive data becomes available.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 1.3 per cent, slightly slower than the 1.5 per cent growth in the second quarter.