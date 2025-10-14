Singapore’s economy grew 2.9% in third quarter, beating expectations

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy grew by 2.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, slower than the revised 4.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) released on Tuesday (Oct 14).

The GDP performance was better than expected, surpassing economists' forecast of 2 per cent in a Bloomberg poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 1.3 per cent, slightly slower than the 1.5 per cent growth in the second quarter.

MTI said in August that the economy grew 4.4 per cent in Q2, a slight upgrade from the advance estimate for the quarter of 4.3 per cent. GDP growth for the first quarter was 4.1 per cent.

Advance GDP estimates are computed largely from data in the first two months of the quarter. They are intended as an early indication of growth in the quarter and are subject to revision.

In August, MTI upgraded Singapore’s GDP growth forecast for the year to 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, following the better-than-expected performance of the country's economy in the first half of 2025. The ministry previously had a forecast of 0 per cent to 2 per cent for the year.

OCBC economist Selena Ling said the headwinds from US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs were not as bad as previously feared.

"Tariff concerns, while lingering, have subsided slightly since April's 'liberation day'," said Ms Ling, the bank's chief economist and head of global markets research and strategy.

"Front loading has gone on longer, tariffs have come down from April levels, the US economy has been a bit more resilient despite the slowdown."

She expects the economy to post growth of 3 per cent this year, "even if Q4 growth moderates to below 1 per cent year-on-year".

Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin was more optimistic, expecting GDP to come in closer to 3.5 per cent, higher than his "already bullish GDP forecast of 3.2 per cent for the year".